A Covid-19 vaccine will be available in Northern Ireland from early next week.

The Pfizer-BioNTech jab, which is 95% effective, has been approved for use by UK authorities.

It’s the first country in the world to approve the vaccine for widespread roll-out.

The British government has ordered 40,000,000 doses with healthcare staff and nursing home residents expected to be the first to get it.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock says it’ll be given out in three places:

“Hospitals themselves, and then there’ll also be vaccination centre, and then there’ll also be a community roll-out including GPs and Pharmacists.”