The cost of petrol and diesel is on the rise and doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Petrol has risen by 2c in the past month with the average price across the country being 136.2c.

While diesel drivers are being hit harder as its risen 3c to an average price of 133c a litre.

“When we talk about fluctuation, there are a number of factors,” said Barry Aldworth from the AA.

“The most obvious ones at the moment and ones that seem to be having the greatest effect are crude oil prices.

“But again, even when we talk about those external factors like crude oil or European wholesale prices, it is worth people remembering that only accounts for about one-third of the pump price.

“Every litre you buy about 60% of it is made up of various government taxation,” he added.

