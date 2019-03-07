Circle K has announced that this Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th of March, the price of its milesPLUS fuel will drop by 7c a litre at all 50 sites that offer its most advanced fuel.

The fuel prices are being dropped for a limited time to celebrate opening the 50th service station to offer milesPLUS in Ireland.

A full list of participating Circle K milesPLUS sites in the South East:

Junction 5 M9, Carlow

Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny

Cashel, Tipperary

Circle K Douglas was unveiled yesterday as the 50th site in Ireland to offer milesPLUS and is one of the service stations participating in this weekend’s promotion. milesPLUS provides motorists with a superior driving experience and improved power, acceleration and fuel consumption.

Gordon Lawlor, Fuels Director at Circle K Ireland, said: “I am delighted to announce our milesPLUS promotion, which will run this weekend at 50 of our service stations across Ireland.

At Circle K, we pride ourselves on innovation and value & we are delighted to be able to offer motorists the most advanced fuel on the Irish market. The response from Irish consumers has been extremely positive & we are planning on doubling the number of service stations selling milesPLUS fuel over the coming months.

milesPLUS is our new advanced premium fuel that has a higher concentration of additive delivering more power & acceleration for a superior driving experience. Our fuel experts have worked with an industry leading additive supplier to develop a powerful next generation in- fuel additive. Our fuels have been independently tested & are quality approved by AA Ireland.

Share it:













Don't Miss