By Dean Egan.

Pet owners are being urged to help care for their furry friends in the sun as temperatures are set to soar this weekend.

Like their human companions, most pets enjoy the warm weather, but Petmania says it is important to stay vigilant and to be aware of any signs of distress.

Dogs and cats can become dehydrated and overheat very quickly in hot weather, and are at risk of heatstroke which can be fatal if untreated.

Knowing the signs of heatstroke could potentially save a pets life.

Heatstroke can occur when an animal’s temperature rises to a dangerous level.

If their temperature rises above 40°C they must see the local veterinarian as soon as possible.

Emily Miller of Petmania Ireland says,

“Pets enjoy the warm weather just as much as we do and like ourselves, there are a few essential steps to take to ensure that they are protected from the strong sunshine. We really want to encourage pet owners to stay vigilant in the hot weather and be aware of the signs of heatstroke. If there are any concerns don’t take a chance, call your vet immediately. With a few precautions, our beloved pets can have a lot of fun in the sun!”