Petmania are reminding pet owners across the South-East to keep their four-legged friends safe this Halloween.

The store says the disruption can cause stress for our companions, and has come up with ten tips to ensure a happy Halloween for all the family.

Keeping pets indoors and distracted with chew toys, as well as making sure they stay away from any human treats all feature on Petmania’s list to owners this Halloween.

Keeping pets away from candles and lanterns all feature.

Assistant manager at their Wexford branch, PJ Walsh, says the most important thing is keeping them sheltered which could entail ‘putting them in an environment where the noise and exposure to things like fireworks and disruptions are minimized as much as possible.’

However, having a contingency plan if you pet does get spooked is just as important.

PJ explained that ID tags are important adding that ‘pets might bolt from the fright and if they do, the only way of them back to you is with the ID chip’