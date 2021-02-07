By Cillian Doyle.

Our domestic pets at home have fallen victim to the ‘pandemic pounds’.

That’s according to Petmania who say new evidence has revealed an increase in dogs and cats visiting the pets due to weight related illnesses since the start of the Pandemic.

Speaking to Beat News, Emily Miller from Petmania in Kilkenny says a few pounds in a small animals life makes a great difference to their health:

‘Research from the UK has shown that there has been an increase in weight with dogs and cats with their owners being home.’

‘A little sneaky treat going here and there, but over the course of the past year it has actually gotten worse.’

To help tackle the issue, Operation TransPAWMation has been launched – a free, 8 week online programme – that aims to educate pet-owners on how to manage their pets’ health and well-being at home.

Kilkenny’s Emily Miller also explains that weight gain in animals can result in serious ill health as well as a large vet bill:

‘You’re looking at long term veterinary care.’

‘You’re looking at potentially illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular problems a lots of other issues.’

‘Which in turn could ultimately shorten your pets life and quality of life.’

For more information click here.