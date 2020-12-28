During the colder temperatures, pet owners are being asked to be more mindful.

Just like people, pets’ cold tolerance can vary and your pet’s tolerance for cold weather may different to others.

Short-haired pets feel the cold faster and elderly pets may have more difficulty walking in cold and ice.

Emily Miller from Petmania urges owners to keep pets sheltered, warm and especially dry this winter.

She has this advice:

“Make sure their kennel or hutch or their living quarters outside are warm and dry. You feel the cold and so does your pet.

“Yes they have a layer of fur but they are still going to feel the cold.

“If the temperatures do start dropping down to freezing and below, you really do need to bring your pet inside.”