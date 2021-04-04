By Cillian Doyle.

Many people in the South East will be tucking into their Easter Eggs throughout the day.

However, pet owners are being urged to not give their four-legged friends a piece of chocolate.

That’s the message from PetMania in Waterford as chocolate treats can be ‘toxic’ for dogs.

Chocolate should not be given to dogs this Easter or any other time of year.

There are other treats to help dogs feel included like banana, watermelon and cooked sweet potatoes.

Speaking to Beat News, Katlyn Myler from petMania Waterford says chocolate is not good for dogs:

“It’s so important to make sure your dog doesn’t get any chocolate over the Easter as it’s very toxic for dogs and it can make them very sick. There’s a wide range of natural treats you can give your dog straight out of your kitchen like apple slices, carrots, banana, watermelon, cooked sweet potatoes, broccoli and the list goes on and on. I would avoid chocolate at all costs.”

Photo by Helena Lopes from Pexels