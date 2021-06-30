By Cillian Doyle.

There’s been a 35% increase in call-outs for rodent removal in the past three months.

Pest control business Rentokil, believes the closure of restaurants left less food waste in our towns and cities – forcing rats and mice to travel further afield to find food.

The company reported high volumes of calls from Tipperary, as well as Cork and Galway.

Speaking to Beat News, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil Richard Faulkner says how we can protect ourselves.

“Keeping our waste well managed – making sure we keep our lids on our bins and keeping our gardens tidy.”

“Look if we’ve got animals and we feed them outside – making sure we don’t leave that pet food outside.”