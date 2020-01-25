Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the N77 between Kilkenny and Ballyragget.

Gardaí have confirmed to Beat News that one person has been airlifted to Dublin with serious head injuries, while another has been taken to St Luke’s Hospital.

That was after a head-on collision between two vehicles on the road north of the Marble City, near St Joseph’s National School in Clinstown.

With a forensic examination taking place the road is expected to be closed for much of the rest of the day, with diversions in place.