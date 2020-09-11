An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to a proposal to demolish and redevelop the former home of one of the leaders of the Easter Rising.

The house is expected to be replaced with a 12-storey complex, including an aparthotel and 105 apartments, at Herbert Park in Ballsbridge in Dublin.

Dublin City Council had recommended that the new development be permitted as various local and heritage groups objected to the proposal which will see the former home of Michael Joseph O’Rahilly torn down.

The Save Moore Street campaign has said replacing the historical house with an apartment-hotel is “eradicating” Ireland’s national heritage.

Founder of the campaign Patrick Cooney said demolishing the home is disrespectful to both the dead and future generations: “It’s also an eradication of a very important part of our history.

“We shouldn’t be doing this because we owe a debt, not only to that generation but to future generations who probably will want to know more about their history than the present generation does.

“So it’s not within our remit to flatten these very important physical reminders of an extraordinary part of our recent history.”

A protest in reaction to the decision is set to get underway at 1 pm today outside 40 Herbert Park.