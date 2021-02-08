Period products could become freely available in state buildings such as schools and hospitals.

It’s after a government report found thousands of women and girls across Ireland are at risk of “period poverty”.

The government report said women and girls spend an average of €121 a year on period products such as tampons and sanitary towels and pain relief.

But it found up to 85,000 women may not be able to afford this amount.

While the government will look at making period products free from state buildings, there is no timeline yet for when this could be rolled out.

