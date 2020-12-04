The government has given the green light to dance schools to facilitate individual performers to train while adhering to strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Members from the performing arts sector of Ireland held a silent, socially distanced protest outside Leinster House yesterday over the continued closure of businesses.

Though they are not allowed to hold dance classes in the traditional fashion, individual training can commence under the Sporting Ireland guidelines which are the same guidelines gymnastics Ireland are able to open under.

Speaking to Beat, Prinicpal of the Centre Stage School of Ballet and Preforming Arts, Edel Quinlan says:

“Sport is not for every child. For a lot of children, this is their only social outlet. It was a way of meeting friends that are different from school, while also being able to burn off a bit of energy and express themselves in a way that they’re not normally able to.”

The group included dance school owners, drama and stage school owners, dance teachers, and professional dancers and others.

The group called on the government to reopen their sector, along with sports and similar activities which are allowed to re-open under the easing of restrictions this week.