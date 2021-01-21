People will be able to access medicinal cannabis in Ireland in certain circumstances.

The government announced it will fund the Medicinal Cannabis Access Programme, which was introduced into legislation in 2019.

The medicine be available through a consultant for people suffering muscle spasms from MS, nausea and vomiting from chemotherapy or those who have severe epilepsy.

Medicinal cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey says there has been a lot of work put into getting to this point:

“I think credit is due to all of those involved in highlighting this important issue.”

“I would also be hopeful that the limited number of conditions would be expanded, to include others into the future.”