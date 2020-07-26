104 people have had their Pandemic Unemployment Payment cut off in the last two weeks, because they went abroad in defiance of public health advice.

While 44 others have had different social welfare benefits, like jobseekers, cut after checks at airports.

The Business Post reports that Gardai and social welfare officers are taking names from departure lists, to see if any of them are claiming state payments.

Some of those who had their payments halted were not going in holiday, as a small number were migrants who were returning to their country of birth for good.