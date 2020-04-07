Anyone who owns a holiday home is being asked not to travel to it this weekend.

A number of areas are worried about possible influxes for the Easter bank holiday and the potential spread of coronavirus.

The country’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan led the calls for people not to travel to holiday homes this weekend.

It has been reiterated by the Health Minister Simon Harris who says we need to think like we already have the virus and do not want to spread it.

“What we are trying to do by ensuring that people stay at home and even if they’re going out to exercise to stay near their home is limit the chances of them spreading it beyond their own home and beyond their own community.”

One of the more popular areas for holiday homes is Lahinch in County Clare.

Local hotel owner Michael Vaughan says there have been some issues in the last few weeks.

“Over the St Patrick’s period, we had to call the coast guard and the guards into police the promenade here and we don’t want a return to anything like that.”

Local Green Party Councillor Roisin Garvey just wants people to stay away for the time being.

Ms Garvey has appealed to those who have a holiday home to stay away from it during this time.

“Then after this is all over they can move into it forever, for all I care.

“We just have to use our cop on here.”

People are being asked not to be tempted to make the trip to their second homes this weekend to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

As for the weather this Easter bank holiday weekend, the good weather we are experiencing at the weekend looks set to change.

The highest temperatures so far this year are expected over the next three days.

Dry and sunny weather will continue until Thursday with temperatures reaching as high as 18 degrees.

“We’re expecting the sunny weather to continue all through today for much of the country and then through tomorrow and on Thursday,” said Met Éireann’s Elizabeth Coleman.

“There will be some cloud coming into the west coast and the north coast with some light, patchy rain through tomorrow and Thursday as well.

“But there will be good sunshine for the rest of the country with temperatures reaching up into the late teens for part of the midlands and the east through tomorrow and Thursday, possibly reaching up to 17 or 18 degrees by Thursday.”