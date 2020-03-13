Photo: Benalmadena Beach, a popular spot for Irish tourists

Minister Simon Harris has asked all travelers returning from Spain and Italy to restrict their movements for the next two weeks.

That means not going to work, and lessening social interactions.

“It is not quite self-isolate, but to restrict their movements.

“Anyone returning from Italy and Spain will be met by environmental health workers on their return at the airport and told to restrict their movements” he said on national radio this morning.#

Last year 35% of Irish people who took a holiday abroad went to Spain, with popular destinations like the Canary Islands, the Costas Blanca and Brava all seeing flocks of Irish holidaymakers looking to escape to the sun.