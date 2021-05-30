By Cillian Doyle.

People in the South East are being urged to take care in the sun today as the UV index will be moderate to high.

Temperatures are set to reach 22 degrees in places this afternoon.


It will be cooler along coastal areas, and some showers may develop over the country’s northern half.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says people should be prepared for the high temperatures:

“It’s going to be a glorious day!”

“There’s a small chance of showers kicking off mainly in the north and west but there will be plenty of sunshine so don’t forget the sunscreen!”

