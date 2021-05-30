By Cillian Doyle.

People in the South East are being urged to take care in the sun today as the UV index will be moderate to high.

With the UV index high 📈in many places today, take care in the sun ☀️& remember to be #sunsmart. 😎Follow @hseNCCP advice,

Cover up 👕,

Use sunscreen 🧴

Avoid sunburn🥵 pic.twitter.com/X3gwUKcBp9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 30, 2021

Temperatures are set to reach 22 degrees in places this afternoon.

Temperatures rising quickly with lots of blue skies this morning as high pressure keeps cloud and rain out West. Up to 21c or maybe even 22c inland today, little cooler near coasts but a glorious Sunday ahead. Enjoy and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/p3QRAesJt7 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 30, 2021

It will be cooler along coastal areas, and some showers may develop over the country’s northern half.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says people should be prepared for the high temperatures:

“It’s going to be a glorious day!”

“There’s a small chance of showers kicking off mainly in the north and west but there will be plenty of sunshine so don’t forget the sunscreen!”