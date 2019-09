People from Westmeath, Laois and Kerry are the most likely to edit and touch up their selfies before sharing them online.

A survey by Pure Telecom found that those in Roscommon, Wexford and Tipperary resort to photo editing the least.

79 percent of people surveyed share images online via social media, instant messaging apps and email on a weekly basis.

People living in Sligo share the most photos online, averaging 56 photos per week.