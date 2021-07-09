By Cillian Doyle.

People who are classed as obese could be prescribed Fitbits.

It comes under new plans to tackle the obesity crisis in the UK.

According to the Metro, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants to help people try to shed a few pounds as he deals with his own weight struggles, calling himself ‘too fat’.

Ministers in the UK are seeking ways to develop new schemes to encourage people to eat healthily and stay active with the possibility of overweight people receiving discounted supermarket shopping vouchers.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that health officials there are looking at using smart technology, like Fitbits or Apple Watches to help people slim down.

A health survey released in 2019 shows that 28% of adults in England were found to be obese while more than 32% of people there are overweight.