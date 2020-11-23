People are being warned to be careful making online purchases on Black Friday.

The traditionally American sales day has become increasingly popular in Ireland over the years.

Our technology correspondent, Jess Kelly, says people need to be sure that what they’re buying is legitimate:

“Never put your details into a website that doesn’t have the padlock in the top left-hand corner.”

“Also, make sure you only shop with retailers you know, or have a good reputation.”

“If you’re unsure about a website, put it into trust pilot and they will tell you straight away.”