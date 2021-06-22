By Cillian Doyle.
37-year-olds can register for a Covid-19 vaccine from today.
Sign-ups can be done online or by phone, with appointments to be set for the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in ICU has fallen to its lowest point since mid-September.
13 people are receiving intensive care treatment, down from a peak of 221 in January.
Meanwhile,
Ministers are meeting this morning to discuss growing concerns about the Delta strain of Covid-19.
The strain, first detected in India, accounted for 20% of new covid cases last week.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says there’s been a ‘concerning increase’ in cases of the strain here.
Today’s data show a concerning increase in transmission of the Delta variant in Ireland.
We estimate that Delta accounts for up to 20% of cases reported in the last week.
We have also seen a number of outbreaks associated with this variant reported in the last week.
— Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) June 21, 2021