By Dean Egan.

Today is Purple Day, an international day for epilepsy awareness.

40,000 people are impacted by the condition in Ireland.

Speaking to Beat news, communications and advocacy manager with Epilepsy Ireland, Paddy McGeoghan, says they have 3 key ways the public can get involved:

“By donating on our interactive map, where you can actually turn Ireland purple.”

“The second is, we’re appealing to the public to get their “degree” in epilepsy awareness, it’s a really fun, interactive piece on our website.”

“Finally, wear purple, devise a purple look, share a picture and just show that you’re doing your bit.”

People across the region are being urged to don their purple today and donate on epilepsy.ie where possible.