Penneys is warning customers not to get caught up in an online scam.

The retailer said it has become aware of social media posts from fake accounts offering Penneys competitions, giveaways, vouchers and goodie bags.

A spokesperson said the clothing brand had no connection to these accounts and is working hard to have them removed.

The company reminded customers to look for its official accounts verified with blue ticks.

Penneys posted on Facebook: “We have been made aware of some social media posts from fake accounts offering Penneys/Primark Competitions, Giveaways, Vouchers/Goodie Bags.

“We can confirm we have no connection to these accounts and are working hard to have them removed.

“For peace of mind, our official accounts have a blue verified tick next to them and we would never ask for your personal information in this way.”

Penneys stores are closed under Covid-19 public health restrictions and do not currently have an online retail presence.

Last month, Penneys owner, Associated British Foods, said it would face a €1.2 billion hit from Covid-19 after restrictions in Ireland and the UK forced stores to close after Christmas.