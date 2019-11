A pedestrian, who was killed on a crash on the N62 after being struck by a van has been named locally.

Wayne Moylan of 27 College Green, Thurles, was killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after being struck by a van on the road between Turtulla Cross and Pouldine Cross.

The 35-year-old becomes the 13th person to be killed on the roads in the Premier County since the beginning of the year.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 050-425100.