This is probably the most heartwarming Garda rescue we’ve heard about.

Over the weekend, three people in Co Waterford called the gardaí after finding a dog while they were walking the cliffs.

Garda O Callaghan rushed to the scene from Ardmore to find the distressed dog, named Bailey, who had broken a paw.

As Bailey couldn’t walk on his injured paw, Garda O Callaghan carried him across his shoulders for the kilometer journey back to the car before bringing the lovely Labrador to the vet.

Bailey is now on the mend at home with his humans.