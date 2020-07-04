A fan of the TV show Normal People got a surprise when doing her shopping in Waterford yesterday evening.

Shelly Shanahan from Dungarvan noticed actor Paul Mescal beside her in the supermarket aisle.

The actor, who plays Connell Waldron in the hit TV show, has been posing for pictures with fans while on his holidays in the south east.

Shelly says it was a shopping trip to remember: “I was in the Super-Valu and I was walking along the drinks aisle getting a few beverages and who other than Paul Mescal was standing beside me.

“I nearly fell to the floor.

“I waited until he got to the carpark and then asked him if I could have a picture and he was so lovely and said it was no problem. I’d say his friends were having a good skit.”

Mayor of Waterford City and County Damien Geoghan says fans of Normal People were very excited to see him: “Last night the hottest property in Irish TV and indeed UK TV at the moment Paul Mescal no less was in Dungarvan yesterday evening and he’s around for the weekend.

“There was excitement last night when he was around Dungarvan but I must say I was around Dungarvan myself today and there’s a real summer feel about the place.”