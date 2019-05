Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Patrick Quirke has been found GUILTY of the murder of Bobby Ryan in Co Tipperary.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore had denied killing the DJ known as Mr Moonlight sometime between June 2011 and April 2013.

The victims remains were found by Quirke in a run off tank on a farm owned by a woman he had previously had an affair with – Mary Lowry.

It was the prosecutions case that Quirke murdered Bobby Ryan due to his relationship with Ms Lowry.