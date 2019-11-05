Two boys who murdered 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel have been sentenced.

BOY A was sentenced to life with a review to take place after twelve years, while BOY B was handed a fifteen-year sentence to be reviewed after eight.

Ana was 14-years-old when she was lured from her home in Leixlip to an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan where she was killed on May 14th last year.

Her parents Geraldine and Patrick had a few words to say outside court today.

Geraldine started the speech by thanking those who supported her and her husband:

“We would like to express our extreme gratitude to Mark O’Neill and his team and An Garda Síochána, who put everything they had into finding those responsible for Ana’s murder.

“Siobhán McIntyre for holding our family up through all of this pain; Brendan and the legal team, the Jury and the Judge; The media for being so understanding; The victims support unit. Our family, our friends and our neighbours.

“And thank you to all of the wonderful people out there that supported us and kept us going.”

Ana’s father, Patrick, continued:

“Justice has been served for Ana. The judge has decided on the sentence… For our part we can only say that forever is not long enough.

“Please remember Ana and keep her in your hearts somewhere.”