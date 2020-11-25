Patricia Carrick, who’s cancer was missed by CervicalCheck, has died.

The fifty-one-year old and her husband Damien received an apology from Taoiseach Micheál Martin on behalf of the state earlier this month.

In a tweet, Damien Carrick said his wife had died peacefully at their home in Galwlay and thanked the public for their support.

Speaking today, Vicky Phelan said she was glad to Trish’s passing was peaceful:

“A lot of women don’t pass peacefully. Not just women but people who die from cancer, some people don’t have a peaceful death.

“And that she got home, I think it was very important that she got home.”

Patricia, a mother-of-four, had returned home from hospital about in the last week.

Her husband Damien, their son Ciarán, their daughters Ríoghna and Sorcha, and their youngest son Eoin were by her side.