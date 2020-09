In the UK, a passenger who was spotted wearing a snake as a mask while travelling on a bus has been warned it is not a legitimate face covering.

The man was seen with the reptile wrapped around his mouth and neck on a bus from Swinton to Manchester on Monday.

A Transport for Greater Manchester spokesperson said that “while passengers can make their own face covering, we do not believe it extends to the use of snakeskin – especially when still attached to the snake.”