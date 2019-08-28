Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the Government will seriously consider an early return of the Dáíl following the latest Brexit developments.

Boris Johnson has been accused of acting like a “tin pot dictator” and mounting a “coup” after reports he is seeking an extended suspension of Britain’s Parliament which could hamper UK MPs’ efforts to block a no-deal Brexit.

However, the UK Prime Minister rejected that Brexit was the motivation for the move.

Here, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to force an early return of the Dáil to tackle Brexit.

Mr Ryan tweeted: “We need to debate what is happening with Brexit and have full transparency in our response to the evolving crisis in Westminster.”

Speaking on national radio, Mr Donohoe said: “I’m sure the Government will consider seriously the request” that Mr Ryan made.

He added that a decision on the early return of the Dáíl would ultimately be a matter for the Taoiseach.

Mr Donohoe said the Government would find a way to facilitate “any kind of engagement the opposition want on this issue.”

Mr Johnson will temporarily close down the House of Commons from the second week of September until October 14.

He denies it is to force through the UK leaving without a deal and says it is so there can be a Queen’s Speech on October 14, meaning he can set out his policies.

Queen Elizabeth has approved an order to prorogue UK Parliament no earlier than September 9 and no later than September 12, until October 14.