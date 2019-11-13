Snow is being forecast to fall over parts of Munster and Leinster today as the country sees colder than normal temperatures.

Met Éireann says rain will turn to sleet and snow over the two provinces later on.

Forecasters expect the sleet and hill snow to gradually clear southwards tonight, though rain will linger near the east coast.

The day is expected to be cold, with top temperatures of four to eight degrees nationwide.

There will be lows of zero to two degrees overnight with some frost and icy patches developing by dawn.