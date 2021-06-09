By Niall Colbert

People across Ireland will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse tomorrow, with Astronomy Ireland saying the cosmic event will last for almost three hours.

From around 10am tomorrow morning this partial eclipse will be visible, and for about 2 and a half hours almost half of the sun will be blocked out by the moon.

David Moore from Astronomy Ireland says it will be spectacular event:

“From Ireland we’ll get to see up to 45% of the sun’s diameter covered by the moon.

“It will feel a bit cooler, and the day won’t looks s bright as it normally does, because a third of the sunlight will be gone.”

People are being urged not to look directly at the sun while the partial eclipse is happening.

It’s set to be mostly cloudy tomorrow across the western half of the country, with sunny breaks elsewhere.

Astronomy Ireland says all you need is a tiny break to be able to see the eclipse.