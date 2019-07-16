A partial lunar eclipse may be visible from Ireland this evening.

The earth’s shadow will pass over the face of the moon as it rises in the southeast a from 10.30pm tonight.

The weather forecast is for showers in the evening, which are expected to clear.

The eclipse falls on the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11 – which took the first men to the moon.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, sun, and moon are almost exactly in line and the moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun.

The moon is full, moves into the shadow of the Earth and dims dramatically but usually remains visible, lit by sunlight that passes through the Earth’s atmosphere.

Astronomy Ireland said: “Nearly two-thirds of the Moon will go inside Earth’s shadow from Moonrise just before 10pm until midnight, quite a ‘deep’ eclipse, not to be missed.”

– additional reporting by Press Association