By Cillian Doyle.

With today expected to be the hottest day of the year, people are flocking to their favourite South East beach to make the most of the good weather.

Wexford Garda Division has said that two beaches in the county are at full capacity for parking.

As of 10:30am today, parking at Curracloe and Ballinesker is full.

Wexford Gardaí says there is “no access” and are asking the public to “avoid the area.”

Gardaí and Wexford County Council are dealing with traffic management in the area.

Taking to facebook, Wexford Garda Division stated:

