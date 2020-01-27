Doctors are warning parents of the dangers a new craze involving small magnetic balls poses after a number of children were admitted to hospital.

The trend, which involves placing small magnetic spheres inside and outside the mouth to mimic face piercings, has seen four children admitted to hospital to date.

In one instance, a six-year-old child suffered a perforated bowel, requiring major surgery to have the balls removed.

When swallowed, the magnetic spheres connect in the body, causing serious digestive complications.

Despite being sold as ‘creative toys’ the balls have been declared illegal in certain countries.

Image by Meredin from Pixabay, Magnetic Ball sculpture.