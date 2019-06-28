The parents of Ana Kriegel will plant a tree in St Catherine’s Park in Leixlip in Co Kildare tomorrow in remembrance of their daughter.

A plaque will also be unveiled by Geraldine and Patrick to pay tribute to Ana, who was killed at a derelict farmhouse in May last year.

Local TD Catherine Murphy says tomorrow’s event will be a small one to mark Ana’s life:

“This is the first of a number of things to happen. It is primarily aimed at people who might walk from the neighbouring estates.” “It’s just to mark Ana’s life”

Earlier this month, two teenage boys were convicted of the 14 year old’s murder.