The Government’s planning to extend the pandemic supports until the spring of 2021.

The Sunday Times reports the temporary wage subsidy scheme will run through to next year, while also continuing in a tiered system until 2022.

Meanwhile, the pandemic unemployment payment will also be kept until 2021.

Ian Talbot from Chambers Ireland says the believed €3 billion price tag is worth it.

He said: “This is very much value for money – we absolutely need to ensure that the wheels of the economy keep turning.

“Whether €3bn is enough it’s hard to know just yet.

“We need Government to remain flexible, to keep adapting as the crisis evolves and as new information comes forward.”