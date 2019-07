Two people who jumped into the River Liffey in Dublin to save a dog have been rescued.

Dublin Fire Brigade’s rescue boat came to their aid outside the Four Courts and managed to save the dog too.

Three units were called to the river at 1.45pm this afternoon.

Swift water rescue swimmers from Phibsborough and Tara Street Stations helped them.

The rescue boat has taken them safely to shore.

Dublin Fire Brigade are now looking for the owner of the dog.