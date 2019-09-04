A pair of socks helped lead to an arrest over the killing of a Pennsylvania woman nearly 30 years ago, authorities have said.

Philadelphia authorities said Theodore Dill Donahue is charged with murder and numerous other counts over the 1991 death of his 27-year-old girlfriend Denise Sharon Kulb.

Donahue’s lawyer said he maintains his innocence.

State police made the arrest following a re-examination of the case that began in 2015.

Ms Kulb’s body was found on November 12 1991 in a wooded portion of an undeveloped cul-de-sac in a residential community about 25 miles south-west of Philadelphia.

Authorities believe the body was moved there after Ms Kulb was murdered.

They said the case was built on new investigative tools, including photo-enhancing technology that connected a pair of separated socks, including one that was found on the body.