St. Patrick’s Festival returns to awaken Ireland this March 12th to 17th with what promises to be a positive and uplifting celebration of our incredible people, our beautiful island, our community bonds, our young people, artists, creators and makers, and our diaspora across the world.

More than 100 events will be broadcast globally over six days and nights on St. Patrick’s Festival TV (SPF TV), a dedicated online TV channel at stpatricksfestival.ie and simultaneously streaming on rte.ie/culture.

Today the festival announces a historic partnership with Oireachtas TV. The channel will broadcast most of St. Patrick’s Festival’s events to over 1.1 million homes across Ireland from March 12th – 17th inclusive. Oireachtas TV can be found on all TV provider platforms in Ireland, Saorview Channel 22, Virgin Media Channel 207, Sky Channel 517, eir Vision Channel 504, and Vodafone Channels 201, 207 and 208.

Speaking about the announcement, Ceann Comhairle and Chairperson of the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD, said: “On behalf of the Houses of the Oireachtas, I am delighted that we are able to support and provide access to the Oireachtas TV platform for the St. Patrick’s Festival in this innovative way.

“Music, art and storytelling have always played a huge role in the lives of Irish people, helping us celebrate in times of success and uplifting our spirits in times of despair. St. Patrick’s Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the very best of our unique heritage and culture. Although we cannot physically be together to do so this year, it is reassuring to know that when we combine our public resources and our creativity, we can deliver a wealth of celebration both here and abroad.”

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin added: “I am delighted that this great festival will now be broadcast on a TV channel, particularly for people and communities with limited access to online facilities. I’d like to thank the Houses of Oireachtas and the Ceann Comhairle for considering my written request, in support of St. Patrick’s Festival’s approach to them, to broadcast the six days of events for families and households up and down the country.”

She continued: “The dedicated Oireachtas channel already provides a great service for communities. Anything we can do at this time to bring people together is a welcome move. And this gesture now ensures that everyone in the country will have a front-row seat for the artistic entertainment, pageantry, music and various performances aired over the six days of the St Patrick’s Festival 2021.”