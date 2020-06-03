A woman has been rescued by an off-duty lifeguard this afternoon in Co. Waterford.

The woman, who was on a stand-up paddleboard, was unable to get back to Tramore beach due to an offshore wind.

Joe Breen, a student who would have been starting his Leaving Cert today, paddled out to where the woman was situated and brought her to safety.

The Tramore Lifeboat also responded to the incident.

Launched from Tramore, Waterford about one and a half hours ago – https://t.co/hYAPvZbAAx — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) June 3, 2020

Speaking about the incident, PRO Paul Tuohy said she was unable to make her way back ashore.

“A local life-guard in waiting, who is due to start work on Saturday, paddled out and rescued her, brought her to the beach.

“The paddle board which was drifting, he couldn’t tow with the girl so we launched the lifeboat and picked up the paddle board because the next thing we’d know it would be down in Dungarvan and someone would be looking for a paddle-boarder missing”.

Tuohy continued to say that Joe made sure someone rang the emergency services before he entered the water.