Photo: Dublin Gazette

A packet of Tayto crisps which could be up to 50 years old has been found during a clean-up in North Dublin.

A member of Rush Tidy Towns made the discovery while out litter picking last month, according to Dublin Gazette.

They were priced at 4p, meaning the packet was manufactured after the transfer from pounds and shillings in 1971.

The bag was only marginally damaged and barely disintegrating.