TDs will discuss why more than €1m was spent on a printer for the Oireachtas this morning.

The €808,000 printer was too big to fit in the room it was meant for.

That required remodelling works of more than €230,000 to be carried out.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Sean Fleming wants it examined in detail.

“The OPW would have carried out that work this calendar year in 2019,” said Mr Fleming.

“We will want the details as to how that work cost that amount of money and what work was involved. And was it properly tendered, and was it value for money?

“I’ve an open mind. I’ll wait and see what work was carried out.

“But the OPW have to come in on this as well because they’re the people who carried out the construction work, not the Houses of the Oireachtas.”

Mr Fleming added: “The real tragedy is, this printer was paid for last year, still not in operation 12 months later.

“Not only has it cost a fortune but the machine is lying idle for well over a year at this stage.”