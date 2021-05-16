By Cillian Doyle.

Oxfam Stores across the South East will re-open for business and donations tomorrow.

The team in Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny stores are looking for new volunteers to lend a hand in the shop.

Volunteers provide a solution to throw away fashion by saving items from ending up in landfills.

To apply you can make an application through the online portal.

Full training is provided.

Speaking to Beat News, Caroline Reid, Communications Manager with Oxfam Ireland outlines the environmental impact Oxfam’s volunteers make:

“So everything that’s donated to the Oxfam shop is diverted from ending up in landfills – it means what we would call our volunteers are our people in planet protection – that little bit of time they help in our shop is going to support some of the at-risk communities in the world.”

Photo by Julia M Cameron from Pexels