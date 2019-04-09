A Eurasian eagle owl, with a wingspan of 6 ft 5 in and capable of eating a fully grown deer has gone missing in Kildare.

The female owl, called Tank but nicknamed ‘Owlington’, escaped from its home in Curragh Grange after she was spooked by a cat.

Owner Darren Jackson said she was last heading towards the M7.

“She has her jesses [a thin leather strap] and bell on and given her size she will be unmistakable.”

The owner went on to say that it could post a threat to children:

“She may pose a threat to people or children if someone went to pick her up. Each of her claws would have a tonne per point. She has four claws, so that’s four tonnes of pressure.

That could do some serious damage to an adult’s hand or to the arm of a child,” he continued.

Eagle owls are the largest in the owl species and weigh nine times as much as the common barn owl.

Picture: Instagram.