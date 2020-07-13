An infectious diseases expert says any visitor from overseas who doesn’t quarantine for two weeks should be jailed.

It comes as the World Health Organisation reports a record daily increase in global Covid-19 cases at 230,000 – 66,000 of them were in the US.

Here, seventeen people tested positive for the virus and no further deaths were reported.

Direct passenger flights from several US cities to Ireland resumed over the weekend.

Professor Sam McConkey of the Royal College of Surgeons says asking tourists promise to self-isolate isn’t enough to protect us.