Over one million smuggled cigarettes have been seized in Dublin port.

The unstamped cigarettes were found on Thursday with the help of Revenue detector dog Kelly and Revenue’s x-ray scanner.

When officers searched freight which arrived into Dublin from Rotterdam they seized the cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro’.

The cigarettes have a retail value of almost €500,000 and representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €422,000.

Investigations are continuing.

Share it:













Don't Miss