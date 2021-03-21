Kenneth Fox

Almost half of home workers admit to working more at weekends than pre-lockdown, according to research from Bord Gáis Energy.

They found that 71 per cent of people who were surveyed say they are struggling to differentiate the weekends from the weekday.

Bord Gáis surveyed over 1,000 people and found that 47 per cent find it hard to separate their home and work lives; with almost half finding they work more at weekends than pre-lockdown.

Making the most of the weekends: 6 in 10 are enjoying getting outdoors while 46 per cent have turned to takeaway meal boxes as their weekend treat.

Dinner dates, travelling outside restricted areas and going to the pub with friends listed as the main things the nation is missing from weekend life.

With more time being spent at home, consumers are conscious of higher energy bills; with 61 per cent powering up lighting and heat for longer periods, while 42 per cent admit to using more Wi-Fi and personal appliances.

Weekend plans

With very little to differentiate the weekend from weekdays, it is no surprise that over half (53 per cent ) of people polled admit to using their free time at the weekends for more mundane tasks like doing the household chores.

However, 63 per cent say they try and make the weekend feel different by using their free time to enjoy the great outdoors while a quarter have a designated date night at the weekends.

Almost half have been investing their free time in a new hobby or skill; 32 per cent say they have taken up running, cycling, or walking; while 31 per cent have started baking and 19 per cent have become involved in arts and crafts.

Despite being in the house more there are some past at-home indulgences we’re keen to reinject to our homelives, with almost 1 in 4 (24 per cent) looking forward to entertaining around live sporting or music events at home, and nearly 20 per cent longing for a little bit of me-time in the house to relax.

While lockdown has been a challenge, the results of the survey show that many will take positives from the experience.

More than a half (56 per cent) pledge to continue spending more time with their family post lockdown and 51 per cent say they hope to continue with a better work/life balance and enjoy more time at home.

A third vow to keep up their new hobby and 35 per cent say they will continue their fitness routine.